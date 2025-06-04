Nine killed, two injured as trailer truck overturns on van in MP's Jhabua Nine people were killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district on Tuesday after a cement-laden trailer truck overturned onto a van, according to police.

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) :

Nine members of a family were killed and two others injured after a cement-laden trailer truck overturned onto their van in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred around 2.30 am near the Sanjeli railway crossing in Meghnagar tehsil of Jhabua district, where the truck was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge (ROB) via a temporary road and lost balance.

“The truck overturned and fell on their vehicle near Meghnagar. Nine people died, two were injured. The incident occurred around 3 am late last night,” Jhabua Superintendent of Police (SP) Padmavilochan Shukla told reporters.

According to officials, the victims were returning home from a marriage function when the accident took place. Police said all nine victims were travelling in the van that was crushed under the weight of the truck.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)