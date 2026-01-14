Bhopal slaughterhouse scandal: Nine suspended, facility permanently shut after 26 tons cow meat seizure Bhopal slaughterhouse scandal: During the tumultuous municipal council meeting led by President Kishan Suryavanshi, members unanimously decided to prohibit all animal slaughter activities under the corporation's purview.

Bhopal:

Bhopal Municipal Corporation has taken drastic action following the shocking discovery of 26 tons of beef at the city's slaughterhouse, suspending nine officials including veterinarian Dr Beni Prasad Gaur and eight regular staffers, while issuing notices to three temporary workers. The civic body, under President Kishan Suryavanshi, unanimously voted to permanently close the facility amid public outrage over alleged cow slaughter, with protests planned by the All India Muslim Festival Committee demanding arrests.

Massive seizure sparks outrage

The controversy erupted when authorities uncovered 26 tons of suspected cow meat at the Bhopal slaughterhouse, triggering chaos during a Tuesday (January 13) municipal council meeting. Congress councilors led a fierce uproar, highlighting lapses in oversight and certification processes meant to prevent illegal cow slaughter- a sensitive issue in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Key suspensions and responsibilities

Divisional Commissioner ordered suspensions targeting-

Dr Beni Prasad Gaur: Municipal animal doctor tasked with certifying animals fit for slaughter.

Eight regular employees working at the facility.

Three temporary staff received show-cause notices.

Dr Gaur's role involved verifying incoming livestock, but failures allegedly enabled the large-scale violation, prompting immediate administrative overhaul.

Council decision: Permanent closure

In the heated council session chaired by Kishan Suryavanshi, members resolved to ban animal slaughter operations by the corporation entirely. "Bhopal Nagar Nigam will no longer conduct animal slaughter; the slaughterhouse stands permanently shut," declared officials, marking a policy shift amid community tensions.

Protests and fallout

The All India Muslim Festival Committee planned demonstrations demanding swift arrests in the cow meat case. The suspensions and closure reflect deepening political and social divides, with the BJP leveraging the incident for Hindu sentiments while facing criticism over enforcement gaps at the now-defunct facility.