Bhopal power cut today: Check full list of affected areas and timings

Bhopal power cut: Several areas in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal will experience power cuts on Tuesday, September 24 owing to the ongoing construction works in the region. According to officials, the power outage is set to begin at 10 am and will last until 4 pm in certain areas. Service is expected to be restored soon after the completion of the construction work, officials stated. Residents are advised to prepare accordingly for the temporary disruption in the electricity supply, they added.

Power cut from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm: Affected areas

Regions like Sai Park, Sheetal height, Nirmal Estate, Area Paryawaran parisar, 11 Mile, Pollution control board, Salimar complex, Nupurkunj, 1100 Qtrs, E-3, E-4, E-5, Arera colony, E-7, Amrai Parisar, Area Barkheda Pathani, Narendra Nagar, 10 No Market, Phase 2, Surbhi Vihar, Vishya green Valley, BDA, Rishipuram, and nearby areas will be affected during this time slot.

Power cut from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm: Affected areas

A power cut is scheduled in this time slot for Palasi Village and nearby areas.

Power cut from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm: Affected areas

Regions like Gopal Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Indra Nagar, Deep Mohini, and nearby areas will experience power cuts during this time slot.

Power cut from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm: Affected areas

Regions like Swertec, Kolar Guest House, Patrakar Colony, Panchsheel Nagar, Kolar Colony, and nearby areas will be affected during this time slot.

