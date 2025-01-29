Bhopal power cut on January 29: Check the full list of affected areas, timings and advisory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The power interruptions are scheduled to last between four to seven hours in Bhopal.

Bhopal power cut: Several areas in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal will experience power cuts on Wednesday (January 29) owing to the ongoing construction works in the region. According to officials, the power outage is set to begin at 9 am and will last until 4:30 pm in certain areas. The power interruptions will last between four to seven hours, depending on the area, they added. Service is expected to be restored soon after the completion of the construction work, officials stated. Residents are advised to prepare accordingly for the temporary disruption in the electricity supply, they added.

As per the Bhopal Electricity Board, the power supply will be affected in Saket Nagar, Alkapuri, Sagar Public School, BDA Complex and the nearest area.

Power cut from 9 am to 3 pm: Affected areas

Regions like Regal Kalash, Nirmal Nagar, Nirmal Valley, Khajuri, Shivlok Phase 4 and nearby areas will be affected during this time slot.

Power cut from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Affected areas

A power cut is scheduled in this time slot for Akriti Green Neev, IBD Royal and nearby areas.

Power cut from 10:00 am to 10:30 am and again from 04:00 pm to 04:30 pm: Affected areas

Regions like Gaurav Nagar, Bairagarh Chichli Village, Meenakhedi, Amrai, Gehukheda, Vipassana Centre, Satgarhi, Daulatpur, Sohagpur, Narela Hanumanth, Hinotia Alam, Faith Kalan, Gurarighat, Ratanpur Road, Pipliya Kesho, Earth Dynasty, Sage Green City, Austria Colony, Mahabali Nagar, Maa Parvati Nagar and nearby areas will experience power cuts during this time slot.

Advisory for residents

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and plan accordingly to minimise the impact. The Bhopal Electricity Board has assured that the power supply will be restored promptly once the maintenance is completed.

