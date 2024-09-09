Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, acquitted by court in cricket bat case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

In the latest development, Kailash Vijayvargiya's son and former BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya has been acquitted by the MP-MLA court in the cricket bat case on Monday. The case dates back to four years ago when Akash allegedly thrashed a civic official with a cricket bat.

The purported video of the incident went viral on social media where Akash allegedly thrashed the civic official while several people, including Madhya Pradesh police personnel, were seen watching the act and failed to intervene. Notably, Vijayvargiya had allegedly beaten a municipal corporation officer when he came to demolish a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound in Indore.

Later, the BJP issued a showcase notice to Akash in the case. Akash was arrested in the case by the then Kamalnath government. After several hearings in the case, the court granted him bail in the case in 2019. The chilling beating that went viral on social media, gained significant political attention, with the Congress party launching attacks against the BJP. The incident created a mess for the BJP, as it went on backfoot after the case.

After the incident, the concerned officer lodged a complaint in the case with the local police station, however, he later changed his statement.