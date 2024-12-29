10-year-old boy trapped in 140-feet borewell in MP’s Guna, rescue operations on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image used fore representative purposes.

In a recent borewell accident, a 10-year-old boy fell into a 140-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Saturday evening and rescue operation was underway, an official said. The boy slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at Pipliya village, about 50 kilometres from Guna district headquarters, at about 5 pm in the evening.

He got trapped at a depth of around 39 feet, Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh who was present at the spot said. Guna Collector Satendra Singh said that the borewell is around 140-feet-deep and a parallel 25-feet-deep pit has been dug to rescue the child.

Singh said that since the borewell did not strike water yet, so no casing had been put on it. The police and other local agencies started the rescue operation immediately with a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arriving late in the evening in Bhopal.

Oxygen is being pumped into the borewell. The family said that they started packing after they could not find the boy near them, when they carried out a search later, they realised that the kid had fallen into the borewell, a local person narrated.

Three-year-old in Rajasthan stuck in a borewell for more than 110 hours

On December 23, a three-year-old toddler had fallen into a 150-foot deep borewell in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district. 110 since, efforts are still underway to save the child with hopes of her survival turning dim as the rescue teams have not been able to send her food and water.

"An attempt is being made to reach Chetna through an L-shaped tunnel by digging a parallel pit near the borewell. Two NDRF jawans who have descended into the pit are doing manual drilling. We are watching them on camera. The equipment they are demanding from below is being sent to them," District Collector Kalpana Agarwal had said.

Accidents related to borewells have increased in the recent past. Two weeks ago, a five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Dausa district where the rescue operation lasted for more than 55 hours. However, the boy lost the battle for life by the time he was taken out.

(With PTI inputs)