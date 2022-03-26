Vastu Tips: This remedy with salt and water will maintain money flow in the house

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Keep salt mixed in water in your house for prosperity

Highlights Use salt mixed in water to help with proper in flow of money in the house

Vastu Shastra affects everything in the house and must be taken care of at every point

If used correctly, a simple tip of salt and water can make sure there is no shortage of money

Everything in life is influenced by Vastu Shastra. From the entrance of the house to the items kept in the kitchen, Vastu Shastra is important in everything. If the construction of the house is done according to Vastu Shastra, then the house remains intact. Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about maintaining the normal flow of money in the house.

Many times it happens that there is a shortage of money in the house and sometimes so much money comes suddenly that it cannot be managed properly. According to Vastu Shastra, to maintain the normal flow of money in the house, take a glass, fill it with water and add salt and keep it in the south-west corner of the house. With this, put a red colored bulb on the back side of that glass, so that whenever the bulb is lit, there is direct light on the glass and whenever the water dries up, clean the glass and fill it with water mixed with salt again. This will keep the money flowing properly.