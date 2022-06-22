Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vastu Tips: Putting a picture of Radha Krishna in the house will improve your married life

Vastu Tips: Everyone wants happiness and peace in their life and home. For this, a person works hard day and night one by one. But all this hard work gets spoiled if you do not do things according to Vastu Shastra. It is very important to have the correct Vastu in the house. That is, keep in mind which thing should be kept in which direction.

If you are married and you want to mix the juice of love in your life, then put a picture of Radha Krishna in your house. The picture of Radha Krishna is considered very auspicious in Vastu science. Along with this, they are also considered a symbol of love. Many types of Vastu defects are removed by applying the picture of Radha Krishna. But there is also a rule to put their picture.

