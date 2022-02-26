Saturday, February 26, 2022
     
  5. Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building a shop

Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building a shop

According to Vastu Shastra, East, North and Northeast direction should be chosen for the entrance to the shop.   

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 26, 2022 8:53 IST
Representative image
Image Source : FREEPIK

Representative image

While going to the market, we get to see many types of shops of grocery, stationery, clothes, goldsmiths and do not know what kind of shops. Each shop has its own distinct identity, but the same Vastu rules apply to these shops. 

The entrance to the shop is the place on which the first sight of the customer comes. According to Vastu Shastra, East direction, North direction and Northeast should be chosen for the entrance to the shop. While the entrance of the shop should never be made in the west and south direction, it creates problems in business. 

