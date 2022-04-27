Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: A mirror in THIS direction can turn out to be lucky for you!

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about mirrors. Keeping a mirror in the right direction in the house gives auspicious benefits. Although the mirror is meant to beautify the house, applying it in the right direction, it can also change your luck. By placing a mirror in the right direction, the problems related to Vastu from the house are reduced.

Rectangular and square mirrors are generally used in houses, which is absolutely right according to Vastu. Whereas round-shaped and edged glass should never be used in the house. Instead of round, you can use octagonal, that is, an eight-cornered mirror. Keeping a mirror shaped like a pointed mirror brings negativity in the house and creates trouble.

To place a mirror in the house, the northeast direction should be chosen. By placing a mirror in this direction, the problems gradually go away on their own. Hope you will definitely benefit by adopting these Vastu tips.