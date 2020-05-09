Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Take these precautions before constructing toilet in northwest direction

In vastu shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about the precautions you should take if you are constructing the toilet in the northwest direction of the house. According to vastu shastra, toilets should not be constructed in the north-west direction, but with some precautions, it can be done to minimize its ill effects

The first precaution is that the toilet pit should not be exactly in the northwest direction but should be a little to the west or north. The bathroom should also be a little in the north or west direction that standing right in the northwest direction. Secondly, if you have a toilet in the north-west direction, then you should be very careful while taking a loan. Loans should be taken in those scenarios in which the loan should come off soon. Great care must be taken when dealing with father.

Also, you should be very careful before keeping tenants in the house and maintain good control over your mind. According to vastu shastra, it is beneficial to paint this northwest direction in white color and keep white flower pots in this direction at the beginning of winter.

