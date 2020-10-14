Image Source : TWITTER/SOMEBUDDYINTERIORS Vastu Tips: Never put these pictures in the temple to avoid difficulties

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about placing photographs in the temple. Many people put pictures in the house temple to pay respect to their deceased relatives, which according to Vastu Shastra is completely inappropriate.

The pictures of the deceased should not be placed in any temple. This causes Vastu defects in the house and spreads negativity throughout the house, which keeps the minds of the members of the house unhappy. Apart from the temple, you can put pictures of your deceased relatives or fathers in any other room of the house. According to the direction, you can put these pictures in the southwest corner of the house, that is, in south-west direction.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage