Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CHARMING__CLICKS5 Vastu Tips: Lacking confidence? Keep THIS type of laughing Buddha at home

Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today talks about which type of laughing Buddha idol should be brought to the house to maintain the confidence level. Suppose you do a lot of hard work, but someone else takes its credit. You are unable to take any decision at the right time and for that, you have to take the help of others due to which the decision of others overshadows your hard work. In simple terms, your decision-making ability is very weak i.e. your confidence level is very low.

To boost your confidence level and to increase your decision-making capacity, you should put a statue or picture of Buddha in the laughing frame in the house. This will not only increase the happiness in the house, but will also increase your confidence level.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage