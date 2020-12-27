Vastu Tips: Keep your money in this direction of your house to improve financial situation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIGS___SOLANKI Vastu Tips: To improve your financial situation keep your money in this direction of your house

Not everyone has a separate locker or a cupboard in their house to keep their money. Many people even find it difficult to make this space. Therefore, in today's Vastu Shastra tips, Acharya Indu Prakash focuses on how we can improve our financial condition by placing money in a particular direction at home. Those who do not have separate chests to keep money, those people should choose the north direction to keep their money.

North direction is best for such people. Keeping the money in this place improves the financial situation of the person. You can choose any room in the north direction of your house to place the money. Just keep in mind that the room has proper safety.