Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things in your wallet for prosperity

Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra tells about the things we should avoid keeping in our wallet or purse. Apart from money, there are many things kept in our purse, many of which we do not even use that often.

According to Vastu Shastra, some of these things should not be kept in the purse because negative energy increases around these things. In addition, you may also have to bear the loss in terms of money. But there are also some things that we should keep in our purse as they help in bringing auspicious results.

Torn notes, photos, or old, dirty paper should not be kept inside the purse. The cleaner the purse is, and the more well-kept things are, the better it is. Keep a photo of a Lakshmi Mata in the purse and keep changing it from time to time. This will attract more money and will bring prosperity and fortune. Apart from this, you can also keep a Sriyantra because it is also a form of Lakshmi.