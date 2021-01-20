Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALLYBIHIER.DESIGNS Vastu Tips: Design reception in this direction of the hotel for more benefits

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us in which direction we should build a reception in the hotel. While going inside any hotel, the first place anyone encounters is the reception because this is the place that is made at the entrance. The first meeting of any customer is with the office receptionist. So it is very important to take care of this place.

The reception should be constructed in such a way that the customers get impressed as soon as they come there. For the reception in a hotel, the south or west direction should be chosen and the person sitting there should face the north or east direction. Apart from this, the manager should sit in the manager room facing north towards the north corner, ie the south-west direction.