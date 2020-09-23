Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUMANTH_SONDUR Vastu Tips: Cutting dry trees at wrong time can turn inauspicious. Know the right time

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the right time to cut trees. Trees that have dried up, whose leaves have fallen, which do not bear fruit, or which are not useful to anyone anymore, are cut down by people. But it is inappropriate to cut down the unwanted tress anytime.

There are the right time and the right method to cut any type of tree, which must be followed. According to the nakshatras, it is good to cut trees in Mrigashira, Punavasu, Anuradha, Hasta, Mool, Uttaraphalguni, Uttarshada, Uttarabhadrapada, Swati and Shravan Nakshatra. Apart from this, to cut any tree, it should also be worshiped first.

