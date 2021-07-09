Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Build a swimming pool in Northeast direction in the hotel. Know why

Know about the hotel's swimming pool from Acharya Indu Prakash today in Vastu Shastra. Most of the big hotels have a swimming pool built in the outside area. According to Vastu Shastra, Northeast or East direction is considered best for the construction of the swimming pool.

Keep in mind that the swimming pool should be cleaned from time to time. Apart from this, the fish aquarium is kept on the counter table or in the center for decoration in many places to attract customers.

North direction should be chosen in the hotel to keep the aquarium. This not only makes a good impression, but it also helps in increasing the prosperity of that place.