Vastu Tips: Never use broom behind almirah or locker

Image Source : Here're dos and don'ts while using a broom

If you believe then vastu has an impact on everything you do. This includes simple household chores like sweeping the floor. There are dos and don'ts involved in using a broom as well. In today's vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you why you should never use a broken broom.

If you have fixed a broken broom and using it, then abandon it as soon as possible. Unknowing, you are inviting problems for yourself by doing this. Also, broom is considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. Never step on a broom as it is regarded as a disrespect to the Goddess. This can also cause financial distress in the family.

If you have kept precious jewelleries or cash in an almirah or locker, then don't sweep behind it. This can lead to financial crunch.