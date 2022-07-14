Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANURAGAMITABH Ujjain Mahakal Dham: Shiva devotees gather for Mahakal Darshan after 2 years. Watch video

Ujjain Mahakal Dham: This is the first time after two years of covid pandemic that there is no restriction on any kind of temple for Shiva devotees including the Mahakal temple in Ujjain in the month of Shravan. This is the reason that great enthusiasm is being seen among the devotees reaching the ancient Mahakal temples across the country. Due to the first day of the month of Sawan, a large number of devotees in the world reached the famous Mahakal temple of Mahakaleshwar, Ujjain Mahakal Dham. Thousands of devotees came to see Lord Mahakal in the Mahakal temple premises. Mahakal's Bhasma Aarti is performed in the Mahakal Temple of Ujjain, due to which the crowd started coming from 3 o'clock in the morning.

It is believed that the month of Shravan is the most beloved month of Lord Bholenath. It is also said that worshipping Shiva in the month of Shravan gives instant relief from all the troubles. This is the reason why in the month of Sawan, there is a crowd of Shiva devotees in Shiva temples across the country. Apart from this, Kavad Yatra also takes place.

Meanwhile, in the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain, a special Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal was performed in the morning.

In the Mahakal temple of Ujjain, Mahakal is adorned with cannabis and sandalwood after consecration, after which clothes are offered. Baba is also offered ashes. After being incinerated, Baba's Bhasma Aarti is performed with drums, drums, jhanj, manjire and conch shell.

Shiva devotees from all parts of the country make a special wait for the first day of the rice march at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. This is the reason why in the court of Mahakal, devotees are drenched in devotion since morning, enthusiastically standing for hours to have darshan.

Mahesh Sharma, the Bhasma Aarti priest of Mahakaleshwar temple said that Mangla Aarti is performed along with Bhasma Aarti in the Mahakal temple itself, due to which there is enthusiasm among the devotees. Mahakaleshwar is south-facing hence it has special importance among the 12 Jyotirlingas.

He further said that this month is called the month of Shiva, just as Kartik month is called the month of Vishnu, in which darshan of Vishnu leads to the attainment of virtue, similarly in the month of Sawan worshipping Shiva, by offering milk, by offering milk, by offering water, by offering sesame seeds. By offering these, the merit equal to many sacrifices is obtained.