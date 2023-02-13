Top snow-capped destinations in India; explore winter before it ends

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARCHI_TRADITION Snow covered mountains

Like all other parts of the world, snowfall in India is synonymous with bewitching sceneries, often seen in wallpapers and calendars. But if you really want to experience the same, the best snow season in India is during the winter months of December to February. While most people plan to spend their holidays and week offs curled up in a blanket and sipping hot chocolate; there are some, who love to explore new places and enjoy the chilly weather. From the magical Himachal Pradesh to relaxing Kerala, there are many places to visit in winter in India that will make you want to get out of your cozy beds and experience the season at its best.

Top places to visit in winter in India

1. Shimla-Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla-Kufri is definitely among the most popular destinations in North India for people who like to experience snowfall. The capital city of Himachal is surrounded by rolling hills and snow-covered forests, which open the path for many adventure activities. Numerous restaurants lining Mall road make for the perfect setting to enjoy panoramic views of the Himalayas while sipping a cup of hot tea.

2. Pahalgam and Gulmarg

Pine trees and sloping roofs covered in snow paint a pretty picture. Also, huge skiing scapes give enough fodder to the adventure freaks to visit Pahalgam and Gulmarg, two of the best places to enjoy snowfall in India. The key attractions are Club Park – the oldest park of Pahalgam; the beautiful Aru Village; Lidder Valley – the camping site; Betaab Valley; and the beautiful landscapes of Apharwat Peak Winter Activities And Adventure Sports: Ride in the cable car, Gulmarg Gondola; rejuvenate at The Khyber Spa; enjoy golf at the Gulmarg Golf Course; and ski to your heart’s content at Gulmarg Ski Resort.

3. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is a great place to visit whether you are traveling solo, with family or friends or even for your honeymoon. The hill station, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, will make it one of the best (and easily approachable) destinations to experience snowfall in India. This is not all – Rohtang Pass is located less than an hour from here, which is a great place to go to for some fun adventure activities.

4. Zuluk, Sikkim

The small village in Sikkim is a unique destination to visit. The place, a popular one to visit in the winters, is a challenging terrain to navigate given the slippery roads that lead here. The destination serves as the transit point for the Silk Route, which has some 32 hairpin bends – the views of which are stunning from here.

5. Nainital, Uttarakhand

Home to the beautiful Naini Lake, Nainital is a great hill station to visit if you want to experience light snowfall. Located close to Delhi, it can be reached in a few hours, and makes for a wonderful weekend getaway from the city. Going a little ahead you will see Ranikhet and Munsiyari. Munsiyari is a quaint town that seems to be coming out of a fairytale. The destination is great all year, but the winter snowfall adds a layer of mystery to it. Go trekking here, or spend time by the freshwater lake – there are a lot of things to do in this snowy destination.

Also Read: Happy Kiss Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images, Facebook Status & WhatsApp Messages

Also Read: Valentine week: Romantic movies to watch with your partner in month of love

Read More Travel News