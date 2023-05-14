Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Did you know about Rashtrapati Niwas near Shimla? Presidential Retreat open for public now

The gates of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Mashobra to the public were opened to the public for the first time. This is a 173-year-old heritage building, also known as the 'Presidential Retreat' that has a plinth area of 10,628 sq. ft. and comprises the main building, lawns, orchards and nature trails.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu dedicated the Rashtrapati Niws to the public in an event attended by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla along with his wife Janaki Shukla and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Cabinet Colleagues of the chief minister, chief parliamentary secretaries, MLAs, chairmen and vice chairmen of various boards and corporations, senior civil and police officers of the state government, senior military officers and other prominent people of the town attended the ‘At Home’ function.

What are the timings?

According to the official website, public tours can be booked online and offline. Meanwhile, slots are available from 10 am to 5 pm, with the last entry at 3 pm on all days of the week. It is to be noted that the place will remain shut on Mondays and public holidays. People will be able to visit the retreat for a nominal fee of ₹50 per person for Indian nationals and ₹250 per person for foreign nationals.

Key attractions of the 'Presidential Retreat'

The key attractions for tourists will be the main building, enabling glimpses into the life of the Presidents, official dining halls and artifacts. Apart from this, the lush green lawns with a wide range of attractions like curated tulips and other flower beds will be an added attraction.

Also, the nature trails and the orchards at the Rashtrapati Niwas will be open for visitors and adventure enthusiasts. Twenty-six Artworks ranging from Thangka Paintings, Chamba Rumal, Kangra Miniature paintings, Traditional jewellery artefacts, traditional local costume collages and hand sketches of historical buildings are on display in the heritage building, including the dining hall.

