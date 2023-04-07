President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates two-day 'Gaj Utsav-2023' at Kaziranga National Park in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu's Assam visit: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a two-day 'Gaj Utsav-2023' today (April 7) at the Kaziranga National Park High School’s playground field in Assam. Meanwhile, President Murmu also witnessed cultural performances comprising Bhortal, Jhumur and Bihu dance forms by Assamese artists at Kohora.

According to officials, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor were in attendance on the occasion.

They further stated that the President will leave for Guwahati in the afternoon where she will flag off the ‘Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023’. Later in the evening, she is also scheduled to attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court.

Earlier today, President Murmu took a jeep safari inside the Kaziranga National Park's central range during the second day of her Assam visit. On Saturday (April 8), she will take a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force station in Tezpur, before departing for Delhi.

President Murmu is on three-day visit to Assam

It should be mentioned here that President Murmu is on a three-day visit to the northeastern state. She had reached Golaghat District on Thursday morning. Assam Chief Minister Sarma along with state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria received her at General Field Helipad, Bokakhat in Golaghat.

The Kaziranga Gaj Utsav is an annual festival held in the national park to promote elephant conservation and protection. It is organised jointly by the forest and tourism departments to draw attention to and find solutions to the increasing human-elephant conflict in the state.

