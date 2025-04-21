PM Modi to visit Saudi Arabia from April 22-23: Five tourist attractions to explore Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Saudi Arabia on April 22. Now, let us see how many places in Saudi Arabia come under tourist attractions. In this article, we have mentioned the top 5 places.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Saudi Arabia for an official visit from April 22–23 at the request of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. PM Modi has visited the kingdom twice before, in 2016 and 2019. This will be his third visit.

The visit comes after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's state visit to New Delhi in September 2023, where he co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council and attended the G20 Summit, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India and Saudi Arabia have a long-standing relationship that is based on strong sociocultural links and historical trading ties. Now, let us know about 5 tourist attractions that tourists can explore in Saudi Arabia.

Al Ula

Al Ula is a stunning destination with 200,000 years of human history. It is known for its natural rock formations, modern architecture, and Hegra, one of Saudi Arabia's most iconic landmarks. Here you will find hundreds of monolithic rocks inspired by the Nabataean civilisation that were once burial grounds. You can also learn about the history of the region from ancient inscriptions carved into nearby crevices and rocks. Marvel at the mirror-clad Concert Hall, one of the world's most Instagrammable buildings.

Taif, the City of Roses

Experience Taif, the City of Roses, with a trip to the beautiful northern hills. In spring, the mountain air is perfumed by the scent of over 90 rose farms, giving the city its name. Taif is home to some of the world's most expensive rose oils, which are used in luxury perfumes around the world. Local rose water is also used in Taif cuisine. The renovated city centre houses the Taif Central Market, where you can buy traditional goods such as jewellery, oud, and ceremonial herbs. So the freshness in the air of this city is something you will never forget.

The Red Sea

The Saudi Red Sea is a natural treasure trove of coral reefs and marine life, known for dolphins, dugongs, and sea turtles. Stretching 1700 kilometres from the Gulf of Aquaba in the north to the Farasan Islands in the south, the Red Sea is a great destination for divers, snorkelers, and sea lovers. Whether you want to sit on the beach and watch the sunset, explore ancient reefs, or dive into the sea from the side of your ship, the Red Sea is a destination like no other in the world. So immerse yourself in this unforgettable natural beauty and make this trip a memorable one forever.

Diriyah

On the outskirts of Riyadh is the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah, the site of the ancient ruling Al Saud family. Along the way, you will find brick houses that shed light on the lifestyles of several generations. If you want to learn about Saudi culture and history, visit the Saudi Museum and Salwa Palace; the huge structures here will mesmerise you. Surrounded by greenery and ponds, you can enjoy traditional cuisine in restaurants and coffee shops.

Al Balad

The ancient centre of Jeddah, the Bride of the Red Sea, was built in the 7th century to accommodate pilgrims to Mecca. The renovated Gate of Mecca today serves as a unique entryway and is a perfect blend of modern and ancient architecture. You can experience the colourful Souq Al Alawi, Saudi Arabia's largest souq, known for its winding alleys, kaleidoscope of colours and the aroma of exotic spices. Here you will find heritage houses, galleries and museums along with 500-year-old buildings made from corals from the Red Sea. End your day here with fresh seafood while sitting by the Red Sea, and have a memorable experience.

