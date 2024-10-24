Planning for an outing pre-Diwali 2024? Visit THESE 5 mesmerising hill stations with friends, family this week

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Visit THESE 5 mesmerising hill stations this weekend

If you have been planning to go on a holiday with your family and friends for a long time, then you can make your plan for this long weekend. If you are from Uttar Pradesh (UP), then we have brought you information about those locations, where you will not have to travel for hours to reach, and the vibe here will also give a romantic feel. Here are 5 mesmerising destinations to visit with your loved ones this weekend pre-Diwali 2024:

1. Ranikhet

Ranikhet is a beautiful hill station in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. If you and your wife are nature lovers, then this is a perfect place. Ranikhet is also known as 'Rani ka Maidan', where you will get to see deodar and oak trees. Your eyes will get a treat to see the mountains and greenery here. If you are driving to Ranikhet from Uttar Pradesh (UP), it will take you at least 9 hours. The route to Ranikhet passes through Nainital, so if you want, you can spend some time in Nainital as well.

2. Kausani

Kausani is a beautiful hill station located in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand state of India. You can spend the whole day watching the magical play of colors falling from the rays of the sun on the mountain peaks around Kausani. Let us tell you, by coming to this hill station located on a hill covered with pine and blue cedar forests, you can see Himalayan peaks like Trishool, Nanda Devi, and the mighty Panchachuli. The beauty of this place will mesmerize you.

3. Bhimtal

Bhimtal is a small town located in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. It is an ancient place named after Bhima of Mahabharata. If you want to visit a place that is beautiful as well as religious, then coming to Bhimtal will not be a wrong decision. Bhimtal is also famous for Bhimeshwar Mahadev Temple, which is an old Shiva temple on the banks of Bhimtal Lake, it is believed that it was built when Bhima came to this place during the exile period of the Pandavas.

4. Mukteshwar

If you and your partner want to enjoy trekking, rock climbing, and paragliding, then you can come to Mukteshwar, a very beautiful hill station located in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. This is the best place for adventure lovers. This hill station is surrounded by fruit gardens and dense pine forests. Bhalu waterfall is also very famous in this hill station, which tourists come to see from far and wide.

5. Munsiyari

Munsiyari is a very lovely hill station in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. The amazing thing is that you will not find much crowd here. The cool breeze and peaceful atmosphere of this place attract people. Let us tell you, this place is also famous as Mini Kashmir. If you do not have the budget to go to Kashmir, then you can get the feel of Kashmir by coming here.

