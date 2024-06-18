International Picnic Day 2024: 5 must-visit Picnic Spots in Delhi to relive your childhood memories

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL International Picnic Day 2024: 5 Picnic Spots in Delhi

International Picnic Day, celebrated every year on June 18, is a delightful occasion that brings people together to enjoy the great outdoors. It’s a perfect time to pack a basket full of goodies, gather friends and family, and head to a scenic spot for a day of fun and relaxation. If you’re in Delhi, you’re in luck! The city offers numerous beautiful spots where you can relive your childhood memories.

Here are five must-visit picnic spots in Delhi for International Picnic Day 2024:

1. Lodhi Gardens

Lodhi Gardens is a historical park situated in the heart of Delhi. Spread over 90 acres, this park is home to several ancient tombs and architectural marvels from the Lodhi era. The lush greenery, tranquil ponds, and winding pathways make it an ideal spot for a leisurely picnic. Whether you're laying out a blanket under a shady tree or exploring the gardens, Lodhi Gardens provides a perfect blend of history and nature.

2. India Gate Lawns

The lawns surrounding India Gate are a popular picnic spot among Delhiites. This iconic war memorial is not only a place of national significance but also a hub of outdoor activity. On any given day, you’ll find families and groups of friends enjoying games, kite flying, and casual strolls. The wide-open spaces and vibrant atmosphere make India Gate Lawns a great choice for a nostalgic picnic.

3. Nehru Park

Located in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, Nehru Park is a beautifully landscaped garden named after India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The park features well-maintained lawns, flower beds, and an artificial pond, making it a serene escape from the bustling city. It’s an excellent spot for a peaceful picnic, yoga sessions, and musical evenings. Nehru Park’s calm ambiance and scenic beauty are sure to evoke fond childhood memories.

4. Garden of Five Senses

As the name suggests, the Garden of Five Senses is designed to stimulate all five senses with its diverse range of plants, sculptures, and water features. Located in Saidul Ajaib village near Saket, this 20-acre park offers a unique blend of art and nature. The garden’s themed sections, including Khas Bagh, Bamboo Court, and Herb Garden, provide various picturesque settings for a memorable picnic. It’s a perfect place to explore, relax, and enjoy a sensory experience.

5. Deer Park

Situated in Hauz Khas, Deer Park is a haven for nature lovers. The park is divided into several sections, including Rose Garden, Duck Park, and Picnic Spots, each offering a distinct experience. The presence of deer, peacocks, and other wildlife adds to the charm of this green oasis. With its serene lakes and shaded pathways, Deer Park is an ideal spot for a family picnic, reminiscent of childhood outings amidst nature.

Tips for a Perfect Picnic

Pack Smart: Bring a variety of snacks, sandwiches, and beverages. Don’t forget a mat, disposable cutlery, and napkins.

Stay Hydrated: Carry plenty of water, especially if you’re planning to spend the entire day outdoors.

Engage in Activities: Bring along games, a frisbee, or a kite to keep everyone entertained.

Leave No Trace: Ensure you clean up after your picnic and dispose of waste properly to keep these spots pristine.

This International Picnic Day, step out and revisit the simple joys of your childhood. With these picturesque picnic spots in Delhi, you’re guaranteed a day of fun, relaxation, and cherished memories. Happy picnicking!

