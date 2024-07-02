5 reasons why you should visit Meghalaya this monsoon, places to explore

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 reasons why you should visit Meghalaya this monsoon

Meghalaya, often called the Abode of Clouds, transforms into a lush green paradise during the monsoon season. From its majestic waterfalls and lush landscapes to the intriguing living root bridges and scenic caves, Meghalaya is a treasure trove of natural beauty and cultural richness. So pack your bags and get ready to explore the mesmerising monsoon magic of Meghalaya! Here are five compelling reasons why you should visit Meghalaya this monsoon, along with some must-visit places to explore.

1. Breathtaking Waterfalls

Monsoon rains bring Meghalaya's waterfalls to life, creating spectacular cascades that are a treat for the eyes. Notable waterfalls include:

Nohkalikai Falls: The tallest plunge waterfall in India, offering a mesmerising view, especially during the monsoon.

Elephant Falls: Named for an elephant-shaped rock, this multi-tiered waterfall is a favourite among visitors.

Seven Sisters Falls: Also known as Nohsngithiang Falls, this waterfall flows in seven segments, creating a stunning panorama.

2. Lush Green Landscapes

The monsoon season enhances Meghalaya's natural beauty, covering the hills and valleys in vibrant greenery. This season is perfect for nature lovers and photographers.

Mawlynnong Village: Known as the cleanest village in Asia, it offers beautiful landscapes and a glimpse of the local Khasi culture.

Laitlum Canyons: Known as the end of hills, this place offers breathtaking views and a serene environment.

3. Unique Living Root Bridges

Meghalaya is famous for its living root bridges, which are handcrafted by the indigenous Khasi and Jaintia tribes using the roots of rubber trees. These bridges are especially scenic during the monsoon.

Double Decker Living Root Bridge: Located in Nongriat village, this iconic bridge is a testament to the ingenuity of the local tribes and is a popular trekking destination.

4. Scenic Caves

The monsoon season makes exploring Meghalaya's caves even more adventurous. These caves offer a unique experience for spelunkers and adventure seekers.

Mawsmai Cave: A well-lit cave with impressive stalactites and stalagmites.

Liat Prah Cave System: Known for its vast network, it is one of the longest caves in India.

5. Pleasant Weather

While the rest of India experiences the sweltering summer heat, Meghalaya enjoys a cool and pleasant climate during the monsoon. This makes it an ideal destination to escape the heat and enjoy the refreshing rains.

Meghalaya: Places to Explore

Cherrapunji: Known for its heavy rainfall, it offers numerous attractions such as the Dain-Thlen Falls and the Mawsmai Cave. Shillong: The capital city, with its charming colonial architecture, bustling markets, and the serene Umiam Lake. Dawki: Famous for the crystal-clear waters of the Umngot River, where you can enjoy boating and witness the border between India and Bangladesh. Mawphlang Sacred Forest: A dense forest protected by local religious beliefs, offering a mystical experience with its rich biodiversity.

