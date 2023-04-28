Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 Gaming Zones that you can visit this weekend in Delhi NCR

Looking for a fun and interesting way to spend your weekend? Visit a gaming zone! Gaming zones are growing increasingly popular because they provide a diverse selection of activities that appeal to people of all ages and interests. From traditional arcade games to virtual reality experiences, there's something for everyone. Here are five gaming zones you may visit this weekend with your friends and family:

Glued Reloaded

Glued Reloaded, located in Noida, is a well-known gaming venue. Air hockey, basketball, vehicle racing, and a variety of other arcade games are offered. Visitors can also immerse themselves in exhilarating virtual worlds at the zone's virtual reality area. The bowling alley and go-kart track at Glued Reloaded are popular attractions. They offer comfortable chairs and ambient lighting, ensuring that everyone enjoys a good time.It offers a unique blend of entertainment, food, and ambiance, making it an ideal weekend vacation. To add to the fun, come here during IPL to watch matches on the Big Screen with your friends.

SMAAASH

SMAAASH, Noida offers a range of activities, including arcade games, virtual reality experiences, and sports simulations. The gaming center is equipped with comfortable gaming chairs and high-quality audio systems. The gaming zone also offers high-speed internet connectivity, ensuring that you can play online games without any lag or interruption. You can also enjoy food and drinks at their in-house restaurants and bars.

Funcity

Funcity, located in Noida, is a famous family attraction. It offers a wide range of activities such as arcade games, bowling, and go-karting. You can also eat and drink at one of their on-site restaurants. The gaming center features comfy gaming chairs, high-quality audio systems, and magnificent graphic displays to enhance the game experience.

Amoeba

Amoeba is a known gaming center in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Greater Noida. It has a diverse selection of games, including console games, PC games, and virtual reality games. With such a diverse selection of games, you're bound to find something to your liking. The gaming center has a snack bar where you can recharge and stay energized while playing.

Timezone

Timezone offers a variety of activities such as arcade games, bowling, and virtual reality experiences. You can also eat and drink in their on-site restaurants and cafes. One of Timezone's unique features is its redemption games, which allow players to win tickets that may be exchanged for rewards. The gaming zone's ambiance is also a big lure. The neon lights, music, and sound effects create a lively, exciting, and immersive environment. It is in Logix City Center mall, Noida.

Whatever gaming zone you choose to visit, you're sure to have a great and thrilling weekend. So gather your friends or family and head out for some gaming fun!

Read More Travel News