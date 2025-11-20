Vivah Panchami 2025: Date, udaya tithi, puja rituals and significance Vivah Panchami marks the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Mother Sita, celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha month. This year, the festival falls on November 25. Devotees fast, offer prayers, and perform the Ram-Sita Vivah puja for happiness and prosperity in married life.

New Delhi:

Vivah Panchami, according to Hindu scriptures, it is said that Lord Rama and Mother Sita were wedded on the fifth day of the brilliant fortnight of the Margashirsha month. Devotees show their respect for Mother Sita and Lord Rama on this auspicious day.

Worshipping Lord Rama on this day is supposed to bring prosperity and happiness to married life. On this day, a lot of people fast as well. Let us tell you when Vivah Panchami will be celebrated this year and its ritual.

When is Vivah Panchami 2025?

Vivah Panchami Tithi will be from 9:22 pm on November 24, 2025, to 10:56 pm on November 25. According to the Udaya Tithi, the festival will be celebrated on November 25.

Marriage Panchami Puja Rituals

On Vivah Panchami, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. After this, take a wooden platform. Spread a yellow cloth on it. Then, place the idols of Lord Rama and Mother Sita on it. First, worship Lord Ganesha. After this, adorn Mother Sita and Lord Rama with garlands of yellow flowers. Chant the Lord's mantras. Offer fruits and sweets to Mother Sita and Lord Rama. Many people also recite the Ramayana on this day. After the puja, perform aarti and distribute the prasad among everyone.

Importance of Vivah Panchami

Worshipping Lord Rama and Mother Sita on this day brings happiness, peace, and prosperity. It also removes all difficulties in marriage. This day is considered auspicious for worshipping Rama and Sita, singing hymns, and performing other auspicious activities.

ALSO READ: Amavasya in November 2025: Margashirsha Amavasya date, time, significance, and rituals