Amavasya in November 2025: Margashirsha Amavasya date, time, significance, and rituals Margashirsha Amavasya is one of the most spiritually charged Amavasyas of the year. Falling in the sacred month praised by Shri Krishna in the Gita, this no-moon night is ideal for Tarpan, deep meditation, Lakshmi Puja and inner cleansing. Here are the exact 2025 date, timings and rituals.

There are dates in the Hindu calendar that carry a quiet power, the kind you feel more than you can explain. Margashirsha Amavasya is one of them. Falling in the holy month of Margashirsha, also called Agrahayana, this no-moon night is described in ancient texts as a time when spiritual discipline, charity, and self-reflection yield multiplied results. It is also an important shift in the lunar cycle; this should be a point where the darkness cleanses, resets, and readies the mind for new beginnings.

In many parts of India, Margashirsha Amavasya is associated with pitru tarpan, deep meditation, river baths, Lakshmi worship, and the beginning of certain vrats. People believe that intentions set on this day travel faster, prayers land deeper, and past karmas loosen their grip. Whether taken spiritually or symbolically, the day offers a pause — a quiet reset as the year edges towards its final stretch.

Margashirsha Amavasya 2025: Date and timings

• Amavasya Tithi begins: 4 December 2025, 01:52 PM

• Amavasya Tithi ends: 5 December 2025, 12:16 PM

Panchang details:

• Month (Amanta): Kartika → Margashirsha

• Month (Purnimanta): Margashirsha

• Paksha: Krishna Paksha

• Day: Guruwara (Thursday)

• Sunrise: 06:48 AM

• Sunset: 05:26 PM

• Moonrise: No moonrise (Amavasya)

• Moonset: 05:13 PM

• Vikram Samvat: 2082 (Kalayukta)

• Shaka Samvat: 1947 (Vishvavasu)

(Timings cross-verified through Drik Panchang references.)

What is Margashirsha Amavasya?

As explained in the Padma Purana, Skanda Purana, and Narada Purana, Amavasya of Margashirsha month is a spiritually potent dark-moon night. Margashirsha is referred to in the Bhagavad Gita (10.35), where Krishna says:

“Masānām Mārgaśīrṣo ’ham” — Among all months, I am Margashirsha.

This elevates the entire lunar cycle of that period, making its Amavasya especially propitious.

Spiritual significance of Margashirsha Amavasya

1. A potent day for Pitru Tarpan

On this day, tarpan and pind daan are observed by many households, who believe ancestral blessings multiply in Margashirsha.

2. A time for inner cleansing

Texts describe Amavasya as a symbol of darkness absorbed within, when meditation is deeper and emotional clutter settles.

3. Associated with Goddess Lakshmi In many regions, the devotees perform a simple Lakshmi Puja for prosperity, clarity, and household harmony.

4. Strong planetary influence

Amavasya marks Sun–Moon conjunction, and Margashirsha is governed by higher sattva, making prayers and silence more effective.

Rituals performed on Margashirsha Amavasya

1. Holy river bath (Snan)

Taking a dip in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari or Kaveri is believed to purify karmic layers.

For those unable to travel, mixing Ganga jal in bathing water is recommended.

2. Tarpan and Pitru Puja

Offering water with black sesame seeds is considered extremely auspicious.

3. Deep daan

Lighting diyas at home, near Tulsi, or at temples is believed to remove tamas energy.

4. Fasting or light satvik diet

Many follow a simple fruit-based or milk-based fast to calm the system and support introspection.

5. Lakshmi Puja in the evening

A small Ghee diya and a simple prayer for abundance form the core of the ritual.

Observing Margashirsha Amavasya can help you to be attuned with your spiritual growth.

