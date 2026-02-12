Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: 8 sacred offerings to Lord Vishnu that bring success and prosperity Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on February 13, 2026. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and offer sacred items like Tulsi, Panchamrit and fruits, believing the fast brings success, prosperity and fulfilment of wishes.

New Delhi:

Vijaya Ekadashi is one of those observances that quietly hold a lot of meaning for devotees who follow the Vaishnav calendar closely. It arrives just before the festive build-up of spring rituals, and many believe it carries a certain spiritual weight, especially when it comes to removing obstacles and inviting positive momentum into life. The fast this year will be observed on Friday, February 13.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi begins on February 12 at 12:22 pm and concludes on February 13 at 2:25 pm. Devotees observing the fast dedicate the day to Lord Vishnu, often alongside Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for success, stability and fulfilment of wishes. Ritual offerings form an important part of the worship, each symbolising devotion in a different way.

On Vijaya Ekadashi, make these 8 offerings to Lord Vishnu

1. Tulsi leaves

Tulsi holds special significance in Vishnu worship. In fact, offerings to Lord Vishnu are often considered incomplete without it. Devotees make it a point to place fresh Tulsi leaves during prayers, believing it strengthens the spiritual connection with Lord Hari.

2. Panchamrit

Panchamrit, a blend typically made with milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar, is offered as a sacred mixture. It is believed to symbolise purity and abundance, and many households prepare it fresh during Ekadashi rituals as part of the bhog.

3. Dry fruits

Dry fruits are another common offering. Almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios and even peanuts are placed before the deity. Beyond symbolism, they also align with fasting diets followed by devotees on Ekadashi.

4. Seasonal fruits

Fruits are considered sattvic and are widely offered during fasts. Seasonal varieties are preferred, though bananas are almost always included. Many devotees believe fruit offerings invite good fortune and prosperity into the home.

5. Makhana kheer

Makhana, or fox nuts, are often used to prepare kheer on this day. The sweet dish is regarded as especially dear to Lord Vishnu and is offered as prasad after the puja before being shared among family members.

6. Flowers

Floral offerings add colour and fragrance to the rituals. Lotus, marigold and rose are commonly used, along with garlands. Some devotees also offer jasmine, champa, harsingar (parijat), malati and kaner flowers, depending on availability.

7. Yellow cloth

Yellow is traditionally associated with Lord Vishnu. Devotees often spread a yellow cloth on the puja platform before placing the idol or image of Narayan. Offering yellow garments is also seen as auspicious on this day.

8. Sandalwood or chandan

Sandalwood, or chandan, is used both as an offering and for applying tilak during worship. Its cooling fragrance is believed to purify the surroundings and enhance the sanctity of the ritual space.

