Soorasamharam 2025: Date, timing, rituals and Tiruchendur schedule

Every year, devotees of Lord Murugan prepare for the dramatic and fervent climax of the six-day festival of Kanda Sashti, called Soorasamharam. This is the moment when Murugan, with his divine spear, defeats the demon Surapadman, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

For 2025, the date and schedule are drawing pilgrims and Tamil-Hindu communities from far and wide. From those who observe the fast, to those who join the evening spectacle at the seashore temple in Tiruchendur, the mood is charged with devotion, ritual and colour.

When is Soorasamharam 2025? Date and timing

As per various Drik Panchang, Soorasamharam 2025 is on Monday, 27 October 2025. The Shasti tithi during the Kartika (or Karthikai) month is said to start at 06:04 am on 27 October and end at 07:59 am on 28 October. Devotees planning their observance can use this date as the primary marker, although local temple announcements may refine the exact timing.

Soorasamharam 2025 Tiruchendur: Timing and schedule

At the seashore temple of Tiruchendur, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, the schedule is broadly as follows: the six-day Kanda Sashti festival is said to begin on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, culminating in Soorasamharam on Monday, 27 October 2025 at around late afternoon to early evening (approx. 4:15 pm-6:00 pm IST) at the beach.

On the day:

The temple opens early, special pujas such as Udaya Marthanda Abhishekam and Yaga Salai pujas are held in the morning.

The main procession and enactment of Soorasamharam (Murugan’s final battle with Surapadman) are carried out on the seashore in the evening.

The next day is being celebrated as Tiru Kalyanam (divine marriage) of Murugan, generally beginning very early in the morning.

It's best for pilgrims to arrive early, inquire with temple management, and have flexibility for the actual time, which can be different.

What is the story of Soorasamharam?

The festival commemorates the dramatic clash between Lord Murugan and the demon Surapadman. Legends describe Surapadman and his allies causing havoc in the worlds, to which the gods responded by creating Murugan (also known as Skanda or Kartikeya) as their champion.

After a six-day battle (which corresponds with Kanda Sashti), Murugan finally defeats Surapadman on Soorasamharam, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over evil. Devotees reproduce this with ritual spears, theatrical rituals and processions. At Tiruchendur, the backdrop by the sea gives a unique twist; the beach itself is turned into the theatre of divine triumph.

The tale strikes a chord as one of courage, faith and cosmic order, and for believers it's an enticement to live the triumph of light over darkness in their own lives.

Kanda Sashti 2025: Start date, fasting, and rituals

The six-day Kanda Sashti fast starts with the first day of the lunar Shukla Shashthi of the Kartika month. For 2025, reports indicate it begins on Wednesday, 22 October 2025 at Tiruchendur.

Rituals in these six days commonly consist of:

Kappu kattuthal (tying the sacred thread)

Temple daily pujas, abhishekams (ritual bathings), special alankarams (decorations)

Fasting in different intensities — some take fruits and milk only, while others complete fast till the last day

Fasting breaks on the day of Soorasamharam after the ceremonial battle ritual, and devotees usually consume the prasadam and celebrate Tiru Kalyanam the following day.

For those observing at home: keeping purity, performing daily prayers, and aligning schedule with temple timings make the fast meaningful.

Soorasamharam in Tamil: Devotional quotes

Here are some devotional lines in Tamil (Roman script) that devotees often use to express faith and celebrate the event:

“Kandha Sashti Viratham puzhaikkum, Soorasamharam vijayathin aaram.”

“Velan nee, thunaiyaga – Sooranoviyai amaithu, aarvil uyir tharum.”

“Tiruchendur samudhrar vetri Kodi, Murugan thanthu kattum aadhyam.”

“Kartikai masathil, bharatha bhoomiil, Murugan thunai – evanai aagiya.”

“Thammil urugi, Theevra bhakti – Soorasamharam nalvaisey.”

“Vetri velan, vetri than – Sooran padai amaithu, nallor vazhkai than.”

Vel Muruga, un arul thunaiyil, naan sooranai jeyven en ullathil.”

“Soorasamharam endra oru por, manathin ulle nadakkum oru vetri.”

“Kandhanin velai ninaithaal, bayamum, thuyaramum marainthidum.”

“Tiruchendurin kadarkaraiyil, bhaktiyai meendum uyirththidum Sooran por.”

“Muruganin vetri vel tharum nambikkai, ellaa irulukkum oliyaagum

"Muruganin vetri vel tharum nambikkai, ellaa irulukkum oliyaagum