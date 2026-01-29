Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: When is it, January 30 or 31? Know exact date, puja time, and remedies Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 will be observed on January 30. Know puja time, rituals and powerful Shiva remedies for marriage, wealth, health and peace.

New Delhi:

The Shukra Pradosh fast will be observed on January 30. On this day, people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. For Shiva worshipers, this fast is very important. On this day, one should rise before dawn and worship Lord Shiva after doing all daily tasks.

On this day, one should offer Bel leaves, flowers, incense, lamps, and offerings to Lord Shiva and then chant the Shiva mantra. Additionally, certain special measures should be taken for Lord Shiva on the Pradosh fast. These measures will put an end to every problem in your life.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 date and puja timing

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is on January 30, 2026. The auspicious time for worship on this day will be from 05:59 PM to 08:37 PM.

Remedies for marriage and relationships

To alleviate problems in your married life, visit a Shiva temple on this day and wrap a sacred thread (Mauli), also known as a sacred thread, around Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seven times. Remember not to break the thread in the middle. Only break it with your hand after wrapping it seven times. One more thing: after breaking the thread, do not tie a knot; leave it wrapped there.

To add sweetness to your married life, offer curd mixed with honey to Lord Shiva on this day.

Remedies for business success and investments

For the success of any special work of yours, mix a little saffron in milk and offer it to Shivalinga on this day, and while offering milk, chant the mantra 'Om Namah Shivay' in your mind.

If you are facing any kind of problem in making a business investment, then offer 11 Belpatra to Lord Shiva on this day.

To ensure double progress in your business during the day and four times progress during the night, go to the Shiva temple in the evening on this day with five different colours of Rangoli and make a round flower-shaped Rangoli with those colours. Now light a ghee lamp in the middle of this Rangoli and meditate with folded hands while seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva.

To increase your wealth, donate one and a quarter kilogram of whole rice and some amount of milk in the Shiva temple on this day.

Remedies for health and family happiness

To improve your relationship with your children, take some honey in a bowl on this day, scoop it out with your fingers, and offer it to Lord Shiva. After offering, feed the remaining honey to your children with your own hands.

For the peace and happiness of your family, visit a Shiva temple in the evening on this day and light a ghee lamp and an oil lamp. Let me tell you that the ghee lamp is used to appease the gods, while the oil lamp is used to fulfil your wishes. Also, place a vertical white cotton wick in the ghee lamp and a red cotton wick in the oil lamp.

To maintain your good health, visit a Shiva temple on this day and offer a dry coconut to Lord Shiva, praying for his good health. It would be even better if you visit the Shiva temple during the Pradosh period, i.e., in the evening, to offer the coconut.

Remedies for mental peace and stress

If you're mentally troubled by something, visit a Shiva temple in the evening on this day, or sit in front of a statue or picture of Lord Shiva at home. Breathe deeply and pronounce the word "Om" aloud five times. This is how you should pronounce it: O...O...O...O...O...M. That is, draw out the sound of "O..." and the "M" will automatically come out of your mouth as you exhale.

Remedies for legal troubles and enemies

If you are stuck in a lawsuit and due to that your problems are increasing instead of decreasing, then on this day first wash the Dhatura leaves with clean water, then wash them with milk and offer them on the Shivling.

If you are troubled by your enemies and want to get rid of them, then on this day, wash the Shami leaf with clean water and offer it to the Shivalinga and chant the mantra 'Om Namah Shivay' 11 times.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavani on India TV.)