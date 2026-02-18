Ramadan 2026 begins February 19: Full sehri and iftar timings

New Delhi:

The crescent has been spotted. Ramadan 2026 will start on February 19. This announcement brings with it a certain change of air, which is partly anticipation and partly resolution. For the next 30 days, schedules will be adjusted to accommodate prayer times, alarm clocks will go off earlier than they normally would, and nights will be spent on the first drink of water after sunset.

The announcement for the year 1447 Hijri is more than just an administrative notice.

Crescent moon sighted for Ramadan 1447

Ramadan follows the lunar calendar, which means everything hinges on the sighting of the new moon. Once the crescent is confirmed, fasting begins the next day.

This year, the moon was sighted on February 18, so the first roza will be observed on Thursday, February 19. Across Kolkata, kitchens will stay busy a little later tonight, prepping for sehri, soaking dates, setting out water bottles. There’s something deeply communal about this evening-before moment. A collective inhale.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings

Date Ramzan Sehri Iftar February 19, 2026 1 4:45 am 5:40 pm February 20, 2026 2 4:44 am 5:40 pm February 21, 2026 3 4:43 am 5:41 pm February 22, 2026 4 4:43 am 5:41 pm February 23, 2026 5 4:42 am 5:42 pm February 24, 2026 6 4:41 am 5:42 pm February 25, 2026 7 4:41 am 5:43 pm February 26, 2026 8 4:40 am 5:43 pm February 27, 2026 9 4:39 am 5:44 pm February 28, 2026 10 4:38 am 5:44 pm March 1, 2026 11 4:37 am 5:45 pm March 2, 2026 12 4:37 am 5:45 pm March 3, 2026 13 4:36 am 5:46 pm March 4, 2026 14 4:35 am 5:46 pm March 5, 2026 15 4:34 am 5:46 pm March 6, 2026 16 4:33 am 5:47 pm March 7, 2026 17 4:32 am 5:47 pm March 8, 2026 18 4:32 am 5:48 pm March 9, 2026 19 4:31 am 5:48 pm March 10, 2026 20 4:30 am 5:49 pm March 11, 2026 21 4:29 am 5:49 pm March 12, 2026 22 4:28 am 5:49 pm March 13, 2026 23 4:27 am 5:50 pm March 14, 2026 24 4:26 am 5:50 pm March 15, 2026 25 4:25 am 5:50 pm March 16, 2026 26 4:24 am 5:51 pm March 17, 2026 27 4:23 am 5:51 pm March 18, 2026 28 4:22 am 5:52 pm March 19, 2026 29 4:22 am 5:52 pm March 20, 2026 30 4:20 am 5:52 pm

The month will conclude after 29 or 30 days, depending on the next moon sighting. Eid-ul-Fitr will follow a celebration shaped by prayer, new clothes, shared meals and generosity.

For now, it’s about the first fast. The first iftar. The first Taraweeh. The quiet recalibration that begins before sunrise.

