What is Kriya Yoga? How it helped Rajinikanth balance his mind, body, and soul Superstar Rajinikanth credits Kriya Yoga for his calm, clarity, and spiritual strength. His story shows how yoga is more than posture, it’s a way of life.

New Delhi:

The phrase "larger than life" is something that superstar Rajinikanth embodies. He is a seeker starting his spiritual journey in addition to being a movie icon. Rajinikanth has acknowledged Kriya Yoga as one of the most life-changing exercises for many years. In the face of fame, politics, and shifting times, Kriya Yoga has kept him grounded, energised, and internally at ease.

While most take up yoga for physical fitness, Rajinikanth's journey is very spiritual. His yearly sojourns to ashrams and work breaks spent in meditation are testaments to this inner self-control.

Rajinikanth’s spiritual transformation through Kriya Yoga

Rajinikanth has spoken frequently about his desire to detach from the world and reattach to himself. In various interviews, he's described stepping back from the world of cinema and public life and taking time to think and recollect. This is more than rest, it's coming back to the self.

Kriya Yoga lies at the heart of this spiritual discipline, which Rajinikanth studied through the work of Paramahansa Yogananda and the Yogoda Satsanga Society (YSS).

His commitment to Kriya Yoga isn't showy; it's deeply personal. From health management to navigating the confusion of making decisions, Rajinikanth has credited much of his inner peace to this discipline.

What is Kriya Yoga, and how does it work?

Kriya Yoga is a centuries-old meditative method that seeks to master the life force (prana) by managing the breath and inner awareness. It was made known worldwide by Paramahansa Yogananda, whose Autobiography of a Yogi has inspired seekers across the globe.

Surface-level yoga, which merely emphasised posture, is different from Kriya Yoga, which incorporates:

Control of the breath (pranayama)

Inner concentration on energy centres (chakras)

Meditation on the self

The practice is meant to soothe mental instability and channel energy upwards along the spine, enabling the practitioner to attain mental clarity, emotional stability and spiritual advancement.

How Kriya Yoga helps in balancing the mind, body and soul

Rajinikanth's health and vigour, even at his age, is largely credited to this practice from within. Here's how Kriya Yoga influences the three aspects of human existence:

Mind

Prevents worry and mental chaos

Enhances concentration, emotional balance and inner peace

Creates room for contemplation amidst a busy world

Body

Increases oxygenation and flow through regulated breathing

Enhances energy management and endurance

Facilitates detoxification and immune equilibrium

Soul

Fosters awareness of self and detachment from material distractions

Develops a deeper sense of purpose

Encourages inner happiness that is not based on outer acceptance

Can Kriya Yoga help you too? Here’s how to begin

Kriya Yoga is for anybody—spiritual war veterans and celebrities included. If you're a person who wants to wind down, enhance energy levels, or rediscover yourself, this could be an option to consider.

Where to get started:

Read "Autobiography of a Yogi" – a great place to get a feel for the philosophy

Check out YSS or SRF (Self-Realisation Fellowship) – they provide free introductory classes

Start a straightforward breath-centred meditation – 5–10 minutes daily is an excellent introduction

Commitment and honesty, not perfection, are needed for Kriya Yoga. And as with Rajinikanth's own path, it begins with that first step inward.

We are reminded by Rajinikanth's example that true wellness is found within. Kriya Yoga is more than just a method; it's a way of life based on self-reflection, discipline, and silence. And it might be the perfect manual for anyone looking for direction in a chaotic world.