Pradosh Vrat 2026: Is the fast on January 16 or 17? Here’s the correct date and puja time Pradosh Vrat in January 2026 falls on Friday, January 16, making it Shukra Pradosh. Observed during evening Pradosh Kaal, the fast honours Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi, and is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and harmony in married life.

New Delhi:

Pradosh fast is all about Lord Shiva. People believe that praying to him on this day really pays off. Keeping the Pradosh fast is said to bring Shiva’s special blessings and help wishes come true. This fast is observed on Trayodashi Tithi, which comes twice a month, once during Krishna Paksha (dark phase) and once during Shukla Paksha (bright phase).

Each Pradosh fast is named after the day it falls on, and the meaning shifts slightly every time. If it’s on a Tuesday, it’s called Mangal Pradosh. If it lands on a Friday, it becomes Shukra Pradosh. So let’s look at when Pradosh fast is happening in January and what time is best for the puja.

Pradosh Vrat 2026 date

There’s been a bit of confusion about the exact date of Pradosh Vrat. Some are unsure whether it falls on 16 January or 17 January. As per the Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha starts on 15 January at 8:16 pm. This Tithi ends on 16 January 2026 at 10:21 pm. Because of this, Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Friday, 16 January. Since it’s a Friday, it will be known as Shukra Pradosh.

Pradosh Vrat 2026 auspicious time

The auspicious time for Shukra Pradosh puja on 16 January will be from 6:22 pm to 8:56 pm. Pradosh puja is always done in the evening, during Pradosh Kaal. Ancient texts say that anyone who visits or worships Lord Shiva with an offering in the first quarter of the night on Trayodashi gets relief from worries and troubles.

Significance of Shukra Pradosh

On Shukra Pradosh, people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, along with Goddess Lakshmi. This fast is believed to bring beauty, comfort, happiness in marriage, and financial growth. It’s considered especially good for women. Keeping the Shukra Pradosh fast is said to support a peaceful married life and invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi into the home.

ALSO READ: Mauni Amavasya 2026: Powerful remedies to remove Pitru Dosha on Magh Amavasya