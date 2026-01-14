Mauni Amavasya 2026: Powerful remedies to remove Pitru Dosha on Magh Amavasya Mauni Amavasya 2026 is considered highly auspicious for ancestral worship. From Tarpana and donations to simple Maghi Amavasya remedies, here’s how religious traditions believe Pitru Dosha can be reduced and blessings invoked.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Mauni Amavasya or Maghi Amavasya is considered very important from a religious point of view. Taking a bath, donating, and performing ancestral worship on this day brings auspicious results. Performing Tarpana (offering water to ancestors) and some simple remedies on this day can free you from Pitru Dosha (ancestral curse).

Many problems in your life can be resolved through remedies performed for your ancestors; today, we will give you information about some such remedies. Mauni Amavasya 2026 is the perfect day to try out these solutions:

Pitru Dosha will be removed with these remedies on the day of Magh Amavasya

You should take a bath in a holy river on this day and perform Tarpana for your ancestors. The time from 5 AM to 9 AM is auspicious for performing this ritual. If there is no sacred river or pond near your home, mix Kusha grass, rice grains, and black sesame seeds in a vessel of water and offer it to your ancestors in the south direction, chanting the mantra 'Om Pitribhyo Namah' at least 11 times.

If possible, feed Brahmins to please your ancestors or donate at pilgrimage sites like Haridwar or Gaya.

On Maghi Amavasya, you should also perform Panchabali Karma. This means that whatever food is prepared at home should be offered to a cow, a crow, ants, a dog, and a Brahmin. Doing this also removes Pitru Dosha (ancestral curse) and your stalled tasks will be completed with the blessings of your ancestors.

On Maghi Amavasya, you should also offer a lamp to your ancestors. Light a four-wicked lamp and place it in the south direction of your house. The lamp should be lit with mustard oil. By performing this simple remedy, darkness is removed from your life, and you receive the blessings of your ancestors.

According to religious beliefs, ancestors reside in the Peepal tree, so on Maghi Amavasya, you should light a lamp under the Peepal tree, offer milk and Ganges water, and then circumambulate the tree seven times.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk traditions. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not vouch for the veracity of any of the statements.)

