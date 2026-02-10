Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Date, muhurat, rituals and religious significance Phalguna Amavasya in 2026 will be observed on February 17. The day holds deep religious significance in Hinduism, as it is dedicated to ancestor worship through rituals such as Pind Daan, Tarpan, and Shraddha. The article explains the date, auspicious muhurat timings for holy bathing and donations.

Phalguna Amavasya 2026 Date and Muhurat: Phalguna Amavasya Tithi is important in the Hindu religion. It is customary to take a holy bath, make donations, and offer tarpan to the ancestors on this day. These rituals are believed to bring ancestral blessings. The Amavasya that falls in the month of Phalguna is considered especially virtuous. Taking a holy bath, donating, worshipping ancestors, and offering tarpan on this day are believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being to the household.

If an individual has Pitra Dosh in their Horoscope, it is advised to perform Pind Daan, Tarpan, and Shraddha on the occasion of Amavasya for the ancestors. This helps free the individual from Pitra Dosh. Those blessed by their ancestors are believed to face fewer difficulties in life. Let’s find out when Phalguna Amavasya falls in 2026 and the auspicious timings for bathing and donating.

Phalguna Amavasya 2026 date

This year, Phalguna Amavasya falls on February 17, not 16. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Phalguna Amavasya is customary. Doing so brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being to the home. Also, on this Amavasya, be sure to donate food, money, black sesame seeds, and clothes to the poor and needy. Doing so pleases the ancestors and showers their blessings on their descendants. Performing Shraddha, Tarpan, and Pind Daan on Phalguna Amavasya grants salvation and blessings to the ancestors.

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Auspicious muhurat

According to the calendar, the Amavasya Tithi of the month of Phalguna begins at 5:34 pm on February 16. The Amavasya Tithi will end at 5:30 am on February 17. On the new moon day, the Brahma Muhurta for holy bath and donating will be from 5:35 am to 6:25 am. The Abhijit Muhurta will be from 12:37 pm to 1:23 pm. Both these Muhurtas are considered auspicious for bathing and donating.

Religious significance of Phalguna Amavasya

According to religious beliefs, the Amavasya Tithi is dedicated to the ancestors. On this day, the ancestors visit their descendants on Earth and accept their offerings and donations. According to astrology, those with Pitra Dosh in their horoscopes may face repeated obstacles, financial difficulties, and family tensions in life. Therefore, remedies performed on Phalguna Amavasya are considered highly auspicious. Therefore, Phalguna Amavasya is considered an excellent opportunity to appease the ancestors and receive their blessings.

