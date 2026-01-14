Makaravilakku at Sabarimala today: Full ritual timetable from pooja to Makarajyothi Makaravilakku day at Sabarimala is witnessing a heavy rush of pilgrims as the most important rituals of the Mandala–Makaravilakku season unfold. We lay out the full ritual timetable for the day, from the Sankranti pooja to Makarajyothi and the days of darshan that follow.

Makaravilakku day has arrived at Sabarimala, and the atmosphere on the hill is dense with devotion. Thousands of pilgrims have gathered at the Sannidhanam and nearby areas, waiting through long hours for a glimpse of the sacred light and the rituals that mark the most significant day of the Mandala–Makaravilakku season. The turnout this year is massive, with devotees lining up since early morning.

The day is closely tied to Makar Sankranti and centres around a carefully followed ritual sequence. Each step unfolds slowly, guided by tradition rather than urgency. Below is the full timetable of key rituals and events at Sabarimala today, based on official schedules.

Makar Sankranti pooja

The Makar Sankranti pooja is scheduled to be performed at 3:08 pm. This pooja follows strict temple customs and marks the beginning of the evening’s sacred observances. Devotees who have been waiting in queues since morning consider this one of the most important moments of the day.

Arrival of Thiruvabharanam at Saramkuthi

The revered Thiruvabharanam procession, carrying the sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappa from Pandalam, is expected to reach Saramkuthi by 5.30 pm. This point is watched closely by pilgrims, as it signals that the most awaited phase of the evening is approaching.

Ceremonial reception at the Sannidhanam

The procession will be ceremonially received at the Sannidhanam at 6.15 pm. Soon after, Deepa Aradhana will be performed. Once this ritual is completed, devotees will be allowed darshan of Lord Ayyappa adorned with the Thiruvabharanam, a sight many wait years to witness.

Makarajyothi and darshan schedule

The appearance of Makarajyothi, the sacred flame seen on the nearby hill, follows later in the evening. While the exact moment is awaited in silence, it remains the emotional peak of Makaravilakku day. Darshan of the deity in Thiruvabharanam will continue until January 17.

Rituals in the days ahead

Neyyabhishekam will be performed until January 18

Ezhunnallathu procession from Mani Mandapam to Saramkuthi is scheduled on January 18

Valiya Guruthi at Malikappuram temple will take place on January 19 at 10 pm

The Thiruvabharanam casket will be taken back in a ceremonial procession early on January 20, after which the temple will close, officially ending the festival

Elaborate security and crowd-control arrangements are in place to manage the lakhs of pilgrims present. The day moves slowly, ritual by ritual. For those on the hill, time stretches. And devotion does the rest.

