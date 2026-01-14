Makar Sankranti 2026: Can you eat khichdi on January 14 if it is Ekadashi? Here’s what to know Makar Sankranti 2026 coincides with Ekadashi on January 14, causing confusion over khichdi. Here’s a simple explanation of the right time to eat or donate it.

For many people, Makar Sankranti 2026 comes with a small but genuine question. A plate-level problem. January 14 falls on Ekadashi, and rice is traditionally avoided on that day. So where does that leave khichdi, which is central to Sankranti for many households?

The confusion is understandable. Sankranti rituals, food traditions, and fasting rules overlap this year. But the situation is simpler than it seems. You do not have to skip khichdi altogether if you are observing Ekadashi on January 14.

Why January 14 Makar Sankranti 2026 feels confusing

In 2026, Ekadashi Tithi ends at 5:52 pm on January 14. Until then, many devotees avoid rice and certain grains as part of their Ekadashi observance. At the same time, the sun’s transition into Capricorn begins after 3:13 pm, which is why some people prefer to observe Makar Sankranti on January 14 itself. That overlap creates the confusion. Sankranti food on an Ekadashi day.

When khichdi can be eaten on January 14

For those who wish to observe Sankranti on January 14 and also follow Ekadashi rules, there is a clear window.

Rice-based khichdi should not be eaten during Ekadashi

After 5:52 pm, once Ekadashi Tithi ends, khichdi can be donated and consumed

This applies to both offering food as charity and eating it at home

So, if you are waiting for the right moment, the evening hours after Ekadashi are considered appropriate.

What to do if you prefer avoiding the overlap

Some households prefer to avoid the overlap altogether. In that case, Sankranti rituals, including khichdi consumption, can also be done on January 15, when there is no Ekadashi restriction, and the sun is in Capricorn at sunrise.

Both approaches are widely followed. Neither is considered incorrect. In the end, Sankranti is not meant to cause stress. Food traditions are meant to bring people together, not leave them anxious about the clock.

