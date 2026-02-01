Magh Purnima 2026: City-wise moonrise timings for Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more Magh Purnima 2026 falls on February 1. Check city-wise moonrise timings, significance of the sacred bath, moon worship rituals, Chandra mantras, and puja vidhi. Know why this full moon is spiritually important for peace and prosperity.

Magh Purnima moonrise time: The auspicious bath of Magh Purnima is being observed on February 1, 2026. On the day of Magh Purnima, a large number of devotees take a dip in the holy rivers like the Ganges and Yamuna. Besides the sacred bath, acts of charity and offerings to ancestors (Pitra Tarpan) also hold great significance on this day. ​​

Furthermore, the moon is worshipped on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima. Worshipping the moon brings mental peace and familial happiness. Let's find out when the moon will rise on the day of Magh Purnima and the proper method for worshipping the moon on this day.

Magh Purnima 2026: City-wise moonrise timing

City Moonrise Time (Approx.) Delhi 05:27 PM Mumbai 06:04 PM Kolkata 04:53 PM Chennai 05:44 PM Bengaluru 05:55 PM Hyderabad 05:44 PM Jaipur 05:37 PM Ahmedabad 05:58 PM Pune 06:01 PM Chandigarh 05:24 PM

Magh Purnima 2026: Rituals timings

According to the Panchang (Hindu calendar), the Magh Purnima tithi (lunar day) will begin on February 1, 2026, at 5:52 AM. The Purnima tithi will end on February 2, at 3:38 AM. .

Magh Purnima: Moon worship rituals

Before offering water to the moon and performing moon worship, you should keep a pot of water, raw milk, rice grains, white flowers, and sandalwood ready. If possible, take a bath before worshipping the moon. Then, in the evening, wearing white clothes and facing the moon, offer water mixed with raw milk, rice grains, and white flowers from a silver or copper pot. While offering the water, chant the moon mantras 'Om Shram Shreem Shraum Sah Chandramase Namah' and 'Om Som Somaya Namah'. After this, you should also recite the Aarti (hymn) of the moon god, 'Om Jai Som Deva, Swami Jai Som Deva'.

You can recite the moon Aarti while sitting at your place of worship. After the worship, pray to Lord Chandra (the moon god) for happiness and prosperity, and then distribute white sweets, sugar candy, kheer (rice pudding), etc., as prasad (offering) to your family members.

