Kerala’s 'Kumbh Mela': Mahamagha Mahotsavam concludes today with sacred Amritsnanam on the last day | Watch

Kerala's 'Kumbh Mela': Mahamagha Mahotsavam concludes today with sacred Amritsnanam on the last day

New Delhi:

As dawn breaks over the Bharathapuzha, the river that has carried centuries of memory and faith, the final day of Kerala’s Mahamagha Mahotsavam gathering is unfolding with quiet intensity. It is popularly known as Kerala's Kumbh Mela. For thousands who arrive before sunrise, this is not just the end of a festival, it is the moment everything has been building towards.

The Thirunavaya Mahamagha Mahotsavam, which has been likened to Kerala’s own Kumbh Mela, is set to conclude today with the holy Amritsnanam. The ritual marks the spiritual peak of the festival, which has revived an ancient river tradition and drawn devotees from across the state and beyond.

The power of the final dip at Mahamagha Mahotsavam

The religious festival, taking place along the banks of the Bharathapuzha for 19 days and nights, will conclude today. The Mahamagha Mahotsavam, which commenced on January 16 with Pithru Bali, is scheduled to end with key ceremonies, including the Amrita Snan.

Today coincides with the Makam star in the Malayalam month of Magham. The main ceremony of the day, the Magha Makam Amrita Snan, is scheduled for 8 am at the Aarathi Ghat. Naga sanyasis, along with thousands of devotees, are expected to take part in the sacred dip. Following the Amrita Snan, Yati Puja, honouring spiritual masters, will be held. This will be followed by the Bhandara ritual, during which food, clothing and offerings are distributed to the sanyasis.

The final day of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam is believed to be the most auspicious day. On the day, the timings are strictly followed as per the calculations. Right from the early morning hours, the devotees have been lining up to take dips in the river, offering prayers before entering the water. For many, the Amritsnanam is a symbol of spiritual cleansing and liberation, and this belief assumes even greater significance on the final day of the festival.

Families pray together, elderly devotees move slowly with assistance, and priests guide rituals with chants that echo across the ghats.

A river at the centre of it all

Held on the banks of the Bharathapuzha, also known as the Nila, the festival has returned spiritual focus to one of Kerala’s most culturally significant rivers. Thirunavaya has long been associated with sacred assemblies, scholarship and ritual life, making it a natural setting for the revival of the Mahamagha tradition.

Swami Anandavanam Bharathi, who spearheaded the revival of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam, spoke to ANI about the significance of the festival and said, "In Kerala, there is an ancient tradition like Kumbh Mela about a Magha Mela. It is connected to the legend of Brahma's yajna. Brahma did a yajna for the prosperity of the land and his people. After that, for that yajna, in the leadership of Ganga Maya, all the Tirthas of Bharata came here and made a river. The river is called Bharata Puzha. The only river in Bharata, in the name of Bharata."

Rituals that mark the closing day

Along with the Amritsnanam, the final day includes Yati Pooja, which is a tribute to monks and ascetics who have dedicated their lives to spiritual practices. The priests are performing the final rituals, and the Nila Aarti, which takes place every day, holds special importance today as it is both an offering and a farewell to the river that has been the foundation of the festival.

The final day of the Thirunavaya Mahamagha Mahotsavam is all about devotion, celebration and spiritual connection.

