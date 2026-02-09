Kalashtami 2026: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and mantras Kalashtami, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva’s Kal Bhairava form, will be observed on February 9, 2026. This article explains the Kalashtami date, auspicious timings, puja vidhi, mantras and the spiritual significance of observing the vrat for protection, peace and prosperity.

The Kalashtami fast is being observed on February 9, 2026. On this day, Lord Shiva's Bhairava form is worshipped. On Kalashtami, one should bathe in a holy river or lake and then worship Lord Bhairava.

During Kalashtami fast, those who cannot go to a river or pond for bathing can invoke the holy rivers in their bathwater at home and then bathe. Doing so on this day will remove all troubles from your life, free you from all kinds of fears, and increase your happiness and prosperity. So, let's learn about the auspicious time, mantras, and significance of Kalashtami puja.

Kalashtami 2026: Auspicious timings

The Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalgun will begin on February 9, 2026 and continue throughout the day and night, ending at 7:28 AM on February 10,2026 . The Brahma Muhurta on Kalashtami will be from 5:21 AM to 6:12 AM. The Abhijit Muhurta will be from 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurta will be from 6:04 PM to 6:30 PM. The Amrit Kaal will be from 10:04 PM to 11:52 PM.

Kalashtami Puja vidhi:

Installation: Place the idol of Lord Bhairav ​​on a platform and sprinkle it with Ganges water.

Offerings: Offer white sandalwood, black sesame seeds, urad dal (black gram lentils), mustard oil, and blue or red flowers to the deity.

Prasad (Offerings): Offer sweets, fruits, imarti (a type of sweet), coconut, and betel leaves to Kalabhairava.

Mantra Chanting: Chant the mantra "Om Kalabhairavaya Namah" using a rudraksha rosary.

Puja Conclusion: Recite the Bhairav ​​Ashtakam and then offer prayers to Kalabhairava.

Significance of Kalashtami fast

Worshipping Lord Shiva's Kal Bhairava form on Kalashtami removes all troubles from life. It also fulfils all desires. It also provides relief from diseases, fears, and obstacles in life. On Kalashtami, you should also feed a black dog during the day; doing so will bring you the blessings of Lord Kal Bhairava.

Kalashtami Puja Mantras

Dharmadhvajam Shankara-rupam-ekam Sharanyam-ittham Bhuvaneshu Siddham

Dvijendra Pujyam Vimalam Trinetram Shri Bhairavam Tam Sharanam Prapadye

Om Hreem Batukaya Apaduddharanaya Kuru Kuru Batukaya Hreem Om Swaha

Om Bhairavaya Namah

Om Kalabhairavaya Namah.

Om Hreem Batuk Bhairavaya Namah

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious faith and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for it. India TV does not give proof of the truth of even a single thing.)

