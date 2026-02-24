Iftar Ki Dua for Ramadan 2026: 3 duas to recite before opening your roza

New Delhi:

Ramadan carries its own rhythm. The slow stretch of the day. The quiet discipline of fasting. And then that brief, almost sacred pause right before iftar. The moment food is in front of you but you wait. Because the fast is not just physical. It is intentional.

Part of that intention sits in the dua recited before breaking the fast. Known as the iftar dua, these prayers express gratitude, reliance on Allah, and the spiritual purpose behind fasting. Simple words. Deep meaning.

What is the iftar dua?

The iftar dua is the supplication Muslims recite at the time of breaking their fast during Ramadan. It is said just before eating or drinking at sunset.

The dua centres around three ideas:

Acknowledging the fast was kept for Allah

Expressing faith and trust in Him

Showing gratitude for the sustenance provided

Different narrations and traditions mention slightly varied wordings, all rooted in the same sentiment.

Iftar Dua 1: Full supplication before breaking fast

“Allahumma inni laka sumtu wa bika aamantu wa ‘alayka tawakkaltu wa ‘ala rizqika aftartu.”

Meaning: O Allah, I fasted for You, I believe in You, I trust in You, and with Your provision I break my fast.

This is one of the most widely recited iftar duas. It reflects intention, belief and dependence on divine provision in a single flow.

Iftar Dua 2: Short iftar prayer

“Allahumma laka sumtu wa ‘ala rizqika aftartu.”

Meaning: O Allah, I fasted for You and with Your provision I break my fast.

Shorter in length, but equal in meaning. Many people recite this version due to its simplicity and ease of memorisation.

Iftar Dua 3: Dua of gratitude after fasting

“Alhamdulillahillazi a’aanani fasumtu wa razaqani fa aftartu.”

Meaning: All praise is for Allah who helped me fast and provided me sustenance to break my fast.

This supplication leans strongly into gratitude. Recognising that the strength to fast and the food to break it both come from Allah.

Why reciting iftar dua matters

While breaking the fast is permitted at sunset regardless, reciting the dua adds spiritual mindfulness to the act.

Key purposes include:

Expressing gratitude after a day of restraint

Reinforcing intention behind fasting

Seeking acceptance of the fast

Remembering divine provision before eating

It turns a physical act into a spiritual closure for the day’s fast. In essence, the iftar dua is not about length or language perfection. It is about pause. A moment of acknowledgement before nourishment begins.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2026: How to calculate Zakat? Know details here