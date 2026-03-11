Gudi Padwa 2026: Date, shubh muhurat, significance and how to celebrate the Marathi New Year

New Delhi:

Gudi Padwa 2026 Date and Auspicious Time: Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Chaitra month. This is the auspicious date that marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and the Vikram Samvat. Chaitra Navratri also begins on this day. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra, Goa, and South India.

Let's find out when Gudi Padwa will be celebrated in 2026. We will also learn the auspicious time and method of worship for Gudi Padwa 2026.

The exact date of Gudi Padwa 2026

According to the Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Chaitra month will begin on March 19th at 6:52 am. It will end on March 20th, 2026, at 4:52 am. In such a situation, the festival of Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19th, and the Gudi (victory flag) will be installed on this day.

Gudi Padwa 2026 auspicious time

Brahma Muhurta - 4:51 AM to 5:39 AM

Vijay Muhurta - 2:30 PM to 3:18 PM

Godhuli Muhurta - 6:29 PM to 6:53 PM

Nishita Muhurta - 12:05 AM to 12:52 AM

How to celebrate Gudi Padwa

On the day of Gudi Padwa, new clothes are worn after bathing in the morning.

The main entrance of homes is decorated with a 'Gudi' (a bamboo stick covered with silk cloth, neem leaves, a knot, and an inverted copper pot).

Beautiful rangoli designs are drawn in the courtyard and main entrance.

In Maharashtra, Puran Poli (bread made from jaggery and gram lentils) is a staple on this day.

In addition, offerings include sago kheer, shrikhand, and puri-chana prasad.

The New Year is initiated on an auspicious note through charity.

Significance of Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa, the symbol of the Marathi New Year, holds spiritual and religious significance. This festival not only marks the beginning of the new year but also signifies a new beginning in life, filled with positive energy and spiritual progress. It is believed that Brahma initiated the creation of the universe on the Pratipada Tithi (the bright fortnight of the lunar fortnight) of the Chaitra month. Therefore, Gudi Padwa is not only a cultural celebration but also a symbol of a new beginning in the cycle of life and death.

The 'Gudi Dhwaj' hoisted outside the house on this day is considered a symbol of positivity and prosperity. Worshipping it provides spiritual strength.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs.)