Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Where to light diyas at home on the auspicious day Jaya Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on January 29 during the Shukla Paksha of Magha. Learn why this Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, its spiritual significance, and where to light diyas at home, near Tulsi, in the temple, and at the entrance, for prosperity and blessings.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: The Ekadashi fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Observing the fast and worshipping Lord Hari Narayan on Ekadashi is believed to grant desired wishes. The Ekadashi fast is observed twice every month, once during the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) and once during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight). Each Ekadashi of the month has its own unique significance. Similarly, the Ekadashi that falls in the month of Magha is considered extremely important. It is said that the month of Magha is very dear to Lord Vishnu.

The last Ekadashi of the month of Magha will be observed on January 29, 2026. The Ekadashi falling in the Shukla Paksha of Magha is known as Jaya Ekadashi. Besides fasting and worship on Ekadashi, lighting lamps in these three places in the house is considered very auspicious and beneficial. So, let’s find out where to light lamps in the house on the last Ekadashi of Magha, Jaya Ekadashi.

Light lamps in these places in your home on Ekadashi

Near the Tulsi plant

Tulsi is very dear to Lord Vishnu. The worship and offerings to Lord Narayan are considered incomplete without Tulsi. So, be sure to light a lamp near the Tulsi plant on Ekadashi. Doing so brings happiness, prosperity, and abundance to your home. Peace and happiness will prevail in the family.

Note that you should not touch the Tulsi plant or offer water to it on Ekadashi. Offering water to and touching the Tulsi plant is prohibited on Ekadashi.

At the temple in home

On Ekadashi, light a lamp in your home temple in the morning and evening. Lighting a lamp in the temple pleases the deities and maintains positivity in the house. You can use either ghee or mustard oil for the lamp; both are considered symbols of auspiciousness. Lighting a lamp in the temple also ensures the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on the household.

At the main entrance of the house

The main entrance of the house should never be left in darkness, especially in the evening. It is said that the evening time belongs to the gods and goddesses. Lighting a lamp at the main entrance of the house at this time is believed to invite Goddess Lakshmi into the home. With the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the household is always filled with wealth and prosperity.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the claims.)