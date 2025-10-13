Diwali 2025 Remedy: Perform this secret coconut ritual to overcome financial problems Diwali 2025 Remedy: Want to attract wealth and remove financial hardships? On Diwali day, perform this secret coconut ritual to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and enjoy prosperity throughout the year. Learn how to do it correctly and when.

The Hindu festival of Diwali is observed with great fervour and dedication. Every residence has lamps lit on this day. Rituals are used to worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. Any fortunate conduct carried out on the eve of Diwali is believed to bring joy and wealth throughout the year. In order to appease Goddess Lakshmi and guarantee her permanent occupancy in their homes, people take extra precautions on this day.

Certain special rituals are performed on Diwali to attract wealth. Performing this ritual involving a coconut is believed to please Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that this ritual brings prosperity to the home throughout the year. Let's learn how to perform this coconut ritual.

Why is the coconut remedy special?

According to astrology, remedies performed with coconut on Diwali night are considered extremely fruitful. It is believed that by performing remedies with a coconut with tatters, Goddess Lakshmi quickly becomes pleased and bestows her blessings on the person. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, 2025. So, don't forget to perform this special coconut remedy on this day.

Miracle remedy related to coconut

According to astrologers, bring a coconut with its tufts a day before Diwali. On Diwali, wake up during the Brahma Muhurta (time of the night) and, without opening your eyes or speaking to anyone, take the coconut to a nearby pond or river bank. There, quietly place the coconut in a corner, pressing it into the water. During this time, pray that Goddess Lakshmi will come to take you.

Worship the coconut after sunset

On Diwali, at sunset, carry a red cloth with you and go to the same spot where you buried the coconut. Then, remove the coconut, wrap it in the red cloth, and bathe it with holy water. Afterwards, bring the coconut home. Apply a tilak to the coconut, worship it as per the rituals, and perform aarti with incense and a lamp. The next morning, place the coconut in your home where you keep your money.

Pay special attention to these things

Do not speak to anyone during the entire ritual. Maintain silence while bringing or placing the coconut. It is believed that if this is accomplished, Goddess Lakshmi is pleased. This ritual relieves the person from financial difficulties and brings lasting prosperity in life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

