Dattatreya Jayanti 2025: Date, Margashirsha Purnima muhurat, puja vidhi and powerful mantra Dattatreya Jayanti 2025 will be observed on December 4. Know the full moon timings, auspicious muhurat, puja vidhi and powerful mantras dedicated to Lord Datta.

Dattatreya Jayanti carries special significance in Sanatan Dharma. Since Lord Dattatreya was born on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month, this day is observed with excitement every year. Dattatreya Jayanti will be observed on Thursday, December 4, in 2025.

This festival is also known as Datta Jayanti (Datta Jayanti 2025). He is portrayed in Hindu texts as a hybrid of Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma. Worshipping Lord Dattatreya is thought to produce outcomes comparable to those of worshipping the Trinity.

Who is Lord Dattatreya?

Celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Margashirsha, this birth anniversary is a special occasion for devotees to attain spiritual accomplishment. It is believed that worshipping Dattatreya on this auspicious day brings quick results.

Bathing in the River Ganga and offering prayers to ancestors on this auspicious day liberates one from the sins of past lives. Religious texts describe Dattatreya as born to the sage Atri and his mother Anasuya. Dattatreya is famous for his 24 gurus. It is said that Dattatreya received education from 24 gurus.

Margashirsha month 2025 full moon date

Purnima Tithi starts: December 4 at 08:37 am

Purnima Tithi ends: December 5 at 04:43 am

Dattatreya Jayanti 2025 auspicious time

Brahma Muhurta: 05:14 am to 06:06 am

Abhijit Muhurta: None

Twilight time: 5:58 PM to 6:24 PM

Amrit Kaal: 12:20 PM to 1:58 PM

Method of worship of Lord Datta

On the full moon day of Margashirsha month, wake up in Brahma Muhurta, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, etc. and take a pledge to fast and worship.

Where the puja is to be performed before any of the auspicious times mentioned above

Clean the place of worship and place a wooden plank there.

When the auspicious time begins, spread a red cloth on this plate and place the idol or picture of Lord Dattatreya on it.

First of all, offer flowers and garland to Lord Dattatreya.

After this, light a lamp of pure ghee.

Now offer things like Gulal, Abir, Sandalwood, Janeu, etc., one by one to Lord Dattatreya.

Perform Aarti as per the rituals and offer food to God as per your wish.

If possible, after the puja, donate food, grains, clothes, etc. to the needy people.

Beneficial mantras for Dattatreya Jayanti

Chant the Dattatreya mantra at least 108 times. Chant the mantra with a Rudraksha rosary.

Mantra- OM DRAM DATTATREYAYA NAMAH:

Om Sri Gurudeva Datta

Apart from this, recitation of Dattatreya Stotra, verses of Avadhoot Geeta, Guru Stuti, and Shri Datta Chalisa is also considered auspicious on this day.

