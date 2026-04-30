Buddha Purnima 2026: 5 items to bring home for wealth and prosperity

New Delhi:

In the Vedic calendar, the last day of the Shukla Paksha is known as Purnima. It marks the full moon phase and holds special significance in many traditions. According to the Drik Panchang, Vaishakh Purnima this year falls on May 1.

This day is widely observed as Buddha Purnima. As per traditional beliefs, it is the same day when Gautama Buddha was born, attained enlightenment and achieved nirvana. Because of this, people offer prayers, remember his teachings and try to bring a sense of calm and balance into their lives. The day is also linked with prosperity and well-being, and it is believed that bringing certain auspicious items into the home can invite positive change.

5 auspicious items to bring home on Buddha Purnima

1. Buddha idol

As per Vastu Shastra, a statue of Buddha is seen as a symbol of peace and positive energy. Experts suggest that keeping a Buddha idol at home can help reduce stress and create a calm environment.

It is often recommended to place a Laughing Buddha or a Buddha in a meditative posture at a slightly elevated spot. On Buddha Purnima, bringing such an idol home is believed to support harmony, happiness and overall well-being in the household.

2. Brass elephant

A brass elephant is commonly associated with stability and peace in Vastu practices. It is believed to enhance the flow of positive energy within the home.

Keeping a brass elephant near the main entrance, facing inward, is considered beneficial. It is said to support a balanced atmosphere and maintain peace within the family.

3. Cowries

Cowries have a long association with wealth and abundance. According to traditional beliefs, they were among the precious items that emerged during Samudra Manthan and are linked with prosperity.

They are also considered dear to Goddess Lakshmi. Bringing cowries home on Buddha Purnima is believed to support financial growth. It is usually advised to tie them in a red cloth and place them in a locker or where money is kept.

4. Silver coin

In astrology, silver is connected with the moon and the mind. It is considered calming and beneficial.

Bringing a silver coin home on Buddha Purnima is believed to enhance wealth and financial stability. It can be placed in the prayer area or in a safe place used for storing money.

5. Shree Yantra

The Shree Yantra is widely regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. It is believed to represent the presence of Goddess Lakshmi.

On Buddha Purnima, bringing a Shree Yantra home and placing it in the prayer area is considered auspicious. Daily prayers and rituals performed with it are believed to support financial growth and progress over time.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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