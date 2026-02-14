Valentine’s Day for Gen Z vs Millennials: A therapist explains the emotional shift

New Delhi:

Valentine’s Day doesn’t land the same way it once did, and the generational difference says more about love than it does about roses.

“It’s not that one generation believes in love more than the other,” says Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), psychotherapist, life coach and founder of Gateway of Healing. “It’s that they’ve learned very different lessons about what love costs.” From ritual reassurance to emotional boundaries, here’s how Millennials and Gen Z are approaching romance differently.

For Millennials, Valentine’s Day meant reassurance

“For many Millennials, Valentine’s Day once felt reassuring,” Dr Tugnait explains. “It was a sign that things were ‘on track.’ Being taken out, surprised, or acknowledged felt like proof that the relationship was real and moving forward.”

In a generation shaped by economic uncertainty and delayed stability, romantic rituals became emotional anchors.“Even when relationships were imperfect, the ritual itself offered comfort,” she adds. Participation wasn’t just sweet, it was symbolic.

Gen Z grew up watching love online

Gen Z, however, matured in a fully digital dating culture. “They’ve seen love performed endlessly online, filtered, staged, and often contradicted by messy breakups just weeks later,” says Dr Tugnait.

The result? A more cautious approach to spectacle. “For many of them, Valentine’s Day feels less romantic and more awkward. It can feel like pressure to participate in something that doesn’t match how they actually connect. Quiet honesty often feels safer than big gestures.” The aesthetic of love doesn’t always equal emotional safety.

Less tolerance for ambiguity

Another noticeable shift lies in how confusion is handled. “Millennials were more likely to tolerate ambiguity,” Dr Tugnait notes. “They would hope that time, effort, or milestones would bring clarity.” Gen Z is quicker to interrogate uncertainty. “They are more likely to pause and ask, ‘Why does this feel unclear?’ Valentine’s Day often exposes that gap. For some, it becomes a reason to step back rather than lean in.” Where one generation saw opportunity for reassurance, the other sees a moment of evaluation.

Guilt is no longer automatic

There is also less emotional obligation attached to the day. “Gen Z is more open about emotional fatigue and anxiety,” she says. “If Valentine’s Day feels overwhelming or forced, they’re more willing to disengage.” Millennials, even when stressed, often still feel they should mark the occasion.“The shift isn’t about caring less,” Dr Tugnait clarifies. “It’s about refusing to confuse obligation with intimacy.”

Love as choice, not rule

At its core, the evolution reflects something deeper. “Valentine’s Day is no longer a rule. It’s a choice,” she says. “And that change says a lot about how love itself is being redefined.”

For Millennials, the day symbolised progress. For Gen Z, it signals alignment, or misalignment. One generation sought security in ritual. The other seeks safety in clarity.

Romance hasn’t disappeared. It has recalibrated. Valentine’s Day may still be about connection, but increasingly, it’s about whether that connection feels authentic rather than obligatory. And perhaps that’s not cynicism. It’s emotional self-awareness.

